Six ultras surrender in Chhattisgarh

Six naxals, including the four who were carrying rewards of varying amounts on their heads, surrendered on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. The ultras, including two women, turned themselves in at the district police headquarter in the presence of superintendent of police and a senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official.

They have cited disappointment with "hollow Maoist ideology and violence" as the reasons behind them laying down weapons. Among the naxals, Dilip Vadde alias Chinna (33) who was active as the commander of platoon no.2 of company no.1 of Maoists, was carrying a reward of Rs eight lakh on his head, said district SP Divyang Patel.

He said Chinna had been involved in several deadly attacks on security forces in neighbouring Narayanpur and Dantewada districts since he joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2002. "Chinna's wife Sanki Vadde alias Sujata (27), who also surrendered along with him, was working in his unit as a member. She was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on her head," the SP said.

Police have identified another surrendered couple as Madkam Banda (30) and his wife Budri Usendi (22). "Banda and Budri were active as the section commander of company no.1 and a (local organisation squad) member, respectively, in Kutul area. Banda and Budri carried rewards of Rs three lakh and Rs one lakh, respectively," he added.

Other ultras who have turned themselves in are Mahesh Wasam (18) and Vinod Metta (25) who were working as members of Chetna Natya Manch (CNM), the cultural wing of Maoists. "A cash of Rs 10,000 was given to each of the surrendered rebels as an encouragement money and they will be further provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy," the SP added..

