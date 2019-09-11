Mahadayi: MGP opposes out-of court settlement suggestions

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar on Wednesday ruled out suggestions of out-of-court settlement between the coastal state and Karnataka in a dispute over sharing of Mahadayi river water. Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently suggested that the neighbouring states settle the long-standing dispute amicably.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he would discuss the issue with his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant. "There is no question of any out-of-court settlement or any solution by negotiation over the issue as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court," Dhavalikar told reporters.

A former deputy chief minister Dhavalikar also said Sawant should not compromise on Goa's interest if he decides to hold talks with Yediyurappa. The opposition Congress in Goa had also ruled out any outside the court settlement.

Goa and Karnataka have been locked in a bitter dispute over diversion of the Mahadayi river water since many years. The Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal's award in August last year was challenged by both the states in the supreme court. The tribunal, hearing the dispute among three riparian states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra over sharing of water from the river, allotted 13.42 TMC (including 3.9 TMC for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mahadayi river basin to Karnataka, while Maharashtra was allotted 1.33 TMC..

