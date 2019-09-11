6 killed, 3 injured in SUV-bus collision in R'than

Six people were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between a government contract bus and an SUV in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place on a stretch between Ram Devra and Khara villages in the district, they said.

Six occupants of the SUV, including three women, were killed and three passengers of the bus injured in the collision, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ram Devra police station, Devi Singh, said. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital, he said.

According to preliminary investigation, the SUV was going to Ram Devra, the SHO said. The families of the deceased have been informed and the bodies have been kept at a mortuary for identification and post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)