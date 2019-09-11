Army conducts Gujjars and Bakarwals traditional horse race in J&K

As many as 220 riders participated in the traditional Gujjars and Bakarwals horse race on Wednesday in the scenic locale of Padri Gali located at a height of 12500 ft in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. A free medical and veterinary camp was also organised for nomads and their livestock on the occasion, they said.

"Gujjars and Bakarwals Horse Race was conducted in beautiful and serene meadows of Padri Gali located at an altitude of 12500 ft. "220 horse riders participated in this mega event which was witnessed by more than 1500 people including army officers, dignitaries from civil administration and police, teachers and students from colleges and schools. The event was organised with full gusto and fanfare," a senior Army official said.

Horse riders from Kathua, Samba, Pathankot, Jammu, Lakhanpur, Bani, Basoli, Dudu, Basantgarh, who have their deras in Doda district, participated in the event. During the free medical and veterinary camp, 1100 patients and more than 550 livestock were treated by a team of doctors, he said.

The Army also tweeted about the event and shared pictures. "Kashmir is beautiful & people of J&K have great idea towards life & humanity. Gujjars & Bakarwals Traditional Horse Race was conducted in the spectacular meadows of Padri Gali #Kashmir located at 12500ft. Traditions are being kept alive," it tweeted.

The event was made colourful with cultural programmes and games for the students who had come to witness the event. A band from Bhaderwah mesmerised the audience with their performance.

