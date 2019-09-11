CBI arrests Deepak Talwar's close aide Yasmin Kapoor

The CBI Wednesday arrested Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in a case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by NGO Advantage India linked to him, officials said. The case relates to allegations of misutilisation of foreign contribution which were received under the CSR scheme for carrying out educational and social activities in India.

"The funds were allegedly received mainly from a foreign based company to the tune of Rs 90.72 crore in the bank accounts of a Delhi-based private firm/NGO registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for carrying out social welfare activities in the field of education," a CBI spokesperson had said after registration of FIR in November, 2017. He had said the agency booked six entities - Delhi-based Advantage India, Accordis Health Care Pvt Ltd, Talwar, Sunil Khandewal of Accordis Health, the MD of Accordis Health Raman Kapoor, another consultant T Kapoor - and other unknown persons.

