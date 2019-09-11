Centre approves special train for 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder

The Punjab government on Wednesday said the Centre has accepted its request for a special train connecting New Delhi with Sultanpur Lodhi for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The Ministry of Railways has decided to run the New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi as an inter-city express till Lohian Khas from October 4 for five days a week with a stoppage at Sultanpur Lodhi, an official statement said.

The inter-city express will leave the New Delhi railway station at 7 am and reach Sultanpur Lodhi at 2.40 pm via Ludhiana and Jalandhar. It will leave Lohian Khas at 3.35 pm and reach New Delhi at 11 pm.

The state government has requested the Railway Ministry to run special trains to Sultanpur Lodhi, where the first Sikh guru attained enlightenment and spent almost 17 years of his life. The ministry was expected to run both short-distance and intra-state special trains for pilgrims, the official release said.

The Railways is also upgrading the Sultanpur Lodhi railway station and the work is expected to be completed before the commencement of the celebrations.

