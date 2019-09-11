Maha transport minister seeks slashing of fines under MV Act

Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote on Wednesday requested the Union government to reconsider the hefty fines prescribed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. The minister from the Shiv Sena also said that the increased penalties will not be enforced in Maharashtra until the amended act is not notified by the state government.

Many states in the country have opposed the enhanced fines under the act which was amended in July. In a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, Raote said the amendments were commendable from the viewpoint of safety on roads.

"But the fines have been raised exorbitantly and led to a public outcry. The Central government is requested to reconsider and reduce the same by making suitable amendments in the Central act," he said in the letter..

