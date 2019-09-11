International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

ED attaches assets of Indian Technomac worth Rs 288 cr in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 288.91 crores belonging to Indian Technomac Company Limited, its directors and promoters in connection with a bank fraud case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 11-09-2019 21:20 IST
ED attaches assets of Indian Technomac worth Rs 288 cr in bank fraud case

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 288.91 crores belonging to Indian Technomac Company Limited, its directors and promoters in connection with a bank fraud case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED tweeted about the development on Wednesday.

"ED attaches assets belonging to Indian Technomac Company Limited, its Directors and promoters totalling Rs 288.91 crores in a #bankfraud case under PMLA, 2002," it said on the micro-blogging website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Indian Directors promoters
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019