International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi: Minor dies after doorpost falls on her in CR Park

A two-year-old girl died on Wednesday after a wooden doorpost allegedly fell on her when she was playing with her friend in the E block of CR Park area here, police said.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 11-09-2019 21:34 IST
Delhi: Minor dies after doorpost falls on her in CR Park

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A two-year-old girl died on Wednesday after a wooden doorpost fell on her while she was playing with her friend in South Delhi's Chittaranjan Park here, police said. The incident took place in E block of Chittaranjan Park.

"Two girls were playing in the area when a wooden doorpost fell and landed on one of the girls. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Thakur said. A case has been registered, Thakur added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: 2 girls killed, 10 hurt in crash with stolen police SUV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019