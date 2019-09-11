Delhi: Minor dies after doorpost falls on her in CR Park

A two-year-old girl died on Wednesday after a wooden doorpost fell on her while she was playing with her friend in South Delhi's Chittaranjan Park here, police said. The incident took place in E block of Chittaranjan Park.

"Two girls were playing in the area when a wooden doorpost fell and landed on one of the girls. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Thakur said. A case has been registered, Thakur added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: 2 girls killed, 10 hurt in crash with stolen police SUV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)