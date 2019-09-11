Law agencies to increase co-operation to tackle drug menace: Punjab DGP

Several law agencies on Wednesday decided to increase co-operation with each other to tackle the menacing drug problem in Punjab, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta. A high-level meeting was jointly chaired by Gupta and Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to discuss the drug problem in the state.

"In the meeting, we discussed the drug problem in the state and neighboring region. We also took some concrete decisions to increase co-operation between different agencies and organise training programs for investigators," added Gupta. "We have decided to set up a common database for the agencies to share information so they can coordinate properly," he said.

Several officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Special Task Force officials, Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) from borders districts were present in the meeting. The DGP said that the people were supporting law agencies' crackdown on drugs.

"We receive tips and information from the common people. Some have even captured drug peddlers for us. Many have even quit using drugs. People are aware of the severity of the situation and are supporting us," he said. Gupta said that there are some challenges on the border.

"Ahead of the festive season, we have moved forces and taken appropriate actions to tackle any situation that may arise," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)