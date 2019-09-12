Notice on hiking rates contained errors, revised tariff yet to

A day after the opposition parties in Tripura demanded immediate rollback of the state government's decision to hike tariffs for healthcare services, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said the revised rates are yet to be implemented. An 'in-principle notification' had been issued on September 6 and that contained some errors, said Deb who also holds the health portfolio.

"A lot of developments are taking place in government departments and none should comment on them without knowing facts. It is not healthy for a democracy", the chief minister told a press conference here. The opposition parties had on Tuesday threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the "increased tariff" was not withdrawn.

Deb said several errors such as repetition of items were found in the notification that announced increased rates of several healthcare services like bed charges and diagnostic tests. He said all the amenities provided in Operation Theatres and surgical wards are free as per the government policy in Tripura.

Principal Secretary (Health) Kumar Alok, who was also present in the press conference said 337 clinical tests were stated to be provided under public healthcare services, whereas the actual figure is only 286. Deb said, "We have kept all services completely free for Antodaya, Annapurna Yojana beneficiaries who are the poorest section of the society." PTI JOY NN NN.

