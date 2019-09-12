RFID system at 13 toll plazas to go cashless from Friday; double penalty for violators

Commercial vehicles with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags will have to compulsorily switch to cashless payment from Friday, failing which they will have to cough up double the tax amount as penalty, a senior SDMC official has said. The RFID system, which came into force at 13 busy border points in the city on August 24, allows automatic collection of MCD tax and environment compensation charge (ECC) from commercial vehicles. It is aimed at reducing pollution by easing traffic congestions and plugging revenue leakage by ensuring transparency.

Randhir Sahay, additional commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), said a large number of commercial vehicle owners have not got their RFID accounts recharged. As a result, the newly-introduced system hasn't become completely cashless. "One of the main objectives of the RFID project is to reduce long queues at toll plazas by making the process completely cashless. To make it happen, it is important for vehicle owners to recharge their RFID accounts," he said.

After the system came into force on August 24, only non-RFID commercial vehicles were supposed to pay the fine. Those having RFID tags had the option of paying by cash if they had not got their wallets recharged, he said. "From Friday, the system will become completely cashless. No cash will be accepted at the 13 toll plazas. Those who have not got their accounts recharged will have to pay double the amount of tax and their vehicles will be blacklisted," Sahay said.

Over 3.6 lakh RFID tags have been sold so far but only a small number of commercial vehicles have paid MCD tax and ECC through these, he said. Vehicle owners can recharge their RFID accounts on the website "ecctagsdmc.com", mobile application "MCD TOLL" and at the 28 point of sale kiosks at the 13 entry/exit points.

The 13 toll plazas receive 85 per cent of the incoming traffic in Delhi. The authorities had earlier said that plans were afoot to install the RFID system at 10 second-level toll booths through which an increasing number of commercial vehicles are entering Delhi bypassing the automatic tax collection project implemented at 13 major entry points.

