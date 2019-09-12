PCI urges media to be careful in reporting on food safety

The Press Council of India (PCI) has urged media houses to verify all facts before publishing any news related to food safety after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India expressed concern over several false and factually incorrect news pertaining to the issue. The PCI has taken note of the concern expressed by the FSSAI regarding several false and factually incorrect news pertaining to food safety which are being published in the press, a statement issued by the media watchdog said.

Such news creates fear among the people at large and erodes their confidence in the food control systems of the country, the statement said. Dissemination of any unverified or false information creates panic among consumers, public at large, international media and investors etc, the PCI said.

"All the media houses are hereby advised to verify all facts before publishing any news related to food safety," it said.

