Jharkhand's mob violence victim Tabrez Ansari's wife demands

The wife of Jharkhand lynching case, Tabrez Ansari, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident saying she did not have faith in the investigation by the district police. She also sought restoration of murder charge against the accused while reacting to dropping of section 302 of the IPC and converting it to section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the 11 named accused.

The 24-year-old Ansari was seen on national television being beaten up with rods while tied to a pole and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' over an alleged theft on June 17 at Dhatkidih villager under Seraikela police station of the district. He had died on June 22. "I strongly demand for a CBI probe into the incident of lynching of my husband as I have no faith in the investigation by the district police," 19-year-old Shaista Parveen said.

Parveen asked why the police did not shift her husband to a hospital, as he had received injuries due to the assault, instead of sending him to jail. "I will not accept anything less than death sentence against the prime accused and life term for the other accused," she said while reacting on district police decision to scale down charges from murder to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Altogether 13 people were named accused in the case. While police has charge-sheeted 11 of the 13 accused, the probe is still under way against two.

Asked whether she has demanded for CBI inquiry in writing, Parveen said she has raised the issue before media and contemplating to write about it to the authorities concerned. She also said that no compensation has been given to her.

"The investigation into Tabrez's lynching case was meticulous and based on fair investigation, medical and post- mortem reports," the Superintendent of Police of Seraikela- Kharsawan, Karthik S, has said defending the police decision. Meanwhile, Dr V. Mardi, one of the doctors of the panel that submitted the post-mortem report of Tabrez to the state government, Thursday told the media that the board of doctors examined the autopsy report.

Our findings have been mentioned and submitted, he said. Asked what could be the reason behind his death, he said, "due to stress. There can be several reasons like injuries and anxiety." He said hearts electrical impulse suddenly stopped on June 22 and he died of cardiac arrest.

Mardi admitted that injury marks from thrashing was found on the body, "but had the death been only due to thrashing he would have died the same day on June 17 or two days later. But he died on June 22. In between, he was walking", indicating that he died of cardiac arrest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)