CRPF DG discusses Jammu and Kashmir situation with Home Secretary

CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar on Thursday met Home secretary AK Bhalla at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital and discussed about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 18:53 IST
CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar on Thursday met Home secretary AK Bhalla at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital and discussed about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Secretary In-charge Kashmir (Division) was also present during the meeting. MHA sources told ANI that CRPF DG meeting with the Home secretary was a routine meeting, however, the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed.

The sources said that the CRPF DG briefed Home secretary about the current situation of Kashmir including about the large scale of CRPF deployment in the valley to counter insurgency and maintain law and order situation. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is being closely monitored by the central government since the abrogation of Article 370.

All landlines have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir along with postpaid mobiles in Kupwara and surrounding areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
