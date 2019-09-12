LOT Polish Airlines launches Delhi-Warsaw flight, plans to expand Indian operations

LOT Polish Airlines, the flag carrier of Poland, started flights on the Delhi-Warsaw route on Thursday and stated that it plans to expand operations to other Indian cities if the bilateral agreement between the countries permits. "We start today very significantly with five flights per week. Normally, we would not do it if we don't believe in the market...We will soon increase our frequencies as soon as it is practical," Rafał Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines, said.

LOT Polish Airlines is operating on the Delhi-Warsaw route using its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a three-class configuration: economy, premium economy and business. The CEO added that the full-service carrier is looking to start flights to Poland from other Indian cities too.

However, the current bilateral air agreement between India and Poland permits seven flights per week from Delhi only. When asked which other Indian cities he has in mind for expansion, Milczarski said, "I have a number of Indian cities in mind. We have to work on our bilateral agreement first (between India and Poland)."

He further said,"You (India) have many significant cities and I will mention just a few of them. Mumbai is very interesting. Kolkata and Bengaluru are very interesting. These three are the most interesting. But there are many others." LOT Polish Airlines is a part of Star Alliance, where Air India is a member too.

Therefore, when a passenger books a ticket on the Warsaw-Delhi flight on LOT's website, he or she can also book a ticket on a forward connecting flight of Air India at the same time. Milczarski said the cabin crew on the Delhi-Warsaw flight currently has some capacity to speak Hindi and the fluency would be increased with time.

He added that there would be good number of Indian dishes available on the flight so that "no one feels lost". He said in-flight entertainment on the Delhi-Warsaw flight will have a collection of Indian movies as well as Indian music.

