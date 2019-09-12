Madras HC rejects Rajiv case convict Nalini's plea for further extension of leave

The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Nalini Sriharan, a lifer in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking a second extension of her ongoing ordinary leave for making arrangements for her daughter's wedding. A bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and R M T Teekaa Raman orally observed it had already granted Nalini one month ordinary leave and later extended it by three weeks.

It said it could not go on granting such relief to her. Following this, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that he would like to withdraw the petition. Recording it, the court dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

Allowing Nalini's earlier petitions, the court had granted a month's leave to her from July 25 and later extended it by three weeks from August 25. Nalini's leave will end on September 15. In her latest petition, Nalini had sought extension of the leave period by a month from September 15, saying her mother-in-law, a Sri Lankan national, was to arrive here in the first week of this month but could not get a visa. She is now expected to come in the third week of September.

Nalini also said her mother-in-law's presence was required for finalising her daughter's marriage. She approached the court as the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary and the DIG of Prisons, Vellore, were yet to decide on her representation seeking extension of leave.

Lodged in prison for over 27 years, Nalini had originally sought a six months leave to make arrangements for the wedding of her daughter residing in London. Besides her, six others are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by an LTTE suicide bomber at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near here on May 21, 1991.

