3 arrested, 2 juveniles apprehended for killing man in Delhi's Mandir Marg area

Three men were arrested while two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 23-year-old man in Mandir Marg area last week, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Yogesh (20), Lalit (22) and Gaurav (19), all are natives of Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding two juveniles were also apprehended.

On Saturday at around 9 PM, police got information from a man that her son Vikas has been abducted by Yogesh and his accomplices. "During investigation, it was found that Yogesh was a vagabond. Police apprehended Lalit from near Hanuman Mandir and on his instance, Yogesh and three others were also apprehended from a park near Red Fort," said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

Interrogation revealed that Yogesh had some dispute with a neighbour of Vikas due to which Vikas and his friends had beaten him on Friday. According to Yogesh, Vikas had nothing to do with the issue, but he was the one who had beaten him the most.

Thereafter, Yogesh and his five friends including two juveniles decided to take revenge and took Vikas to jungle area near Shankar Road from Connaught Place on Saturday where all six of them had beaten him to death and fled from the area, police said. Police had recovered the putrefied body of Vikas from the area.

Five accused have been nabbed and search is on for the sixth killer, police said.

