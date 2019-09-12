DCW rescues a 15-year-old girl forced into prostitution in Bawana

The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued a 15-year- old girl forced into prostitution from Bawana, officials said on Thursday. A friend of the girl introduced her to a woman, named Laxmi, on the pretext of getting her a high-paid job, they said.

Upon meeting her, Laxmi took the girl to a nearby factory along with other girls where clients came and allegedly raped them. She used to charge Rs 300 from each client, the DCW officials claimed.

According to the DCW, on September 5, the girl was allegedly raped by a group of friends at a washroom for fours hours. She was brutally beaten and there were marks of cigarette burns on her body, they claimed.

On September 10, one of her friends introduced the girl to a 65-year-old man and sold her for Rs 100. The elderly man allegedly raped the girl, the officials said. When the girls aunt learnt about her condition, she approached DCW's local Mahila Panchayat office, the officials added.

The girl was taken for medical examination and has been sent to a shelter home. Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. PTI SLB AMP SMN

