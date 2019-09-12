Govt promotes senior officers in IB, CRPF, CISF, SSB

The government on Thursday promoted four senior IPS officers working as additional directors in Intelligence Bureau (IB) to the post of special directors in the agency, an official order said. The officers are Sheel Vardhan Singh and A K Verma, both 1986-batch IPS officers of Bihar cadre, Prabhakar Aloka, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Telangana cadre and Shambhu Nath Singh, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the appointments. In the CRPF, the government promoted two senior IPS officers Mohammad Jawed Akhtar and Kuldiep Singh working as ADG to the rank of Special DG.

Akhtar is a 1986-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre while Singh is a 1986-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre. The government also promoted Nasir Kamal, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, presently working as ADG in BSF to the rank of Special DG in the force.

The ACC also granted the rank of Special Director General to Alok Kumar Pateria, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre and M A Ganapathy, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre, who were currently working as Additional DG in CISF. It also granted the rank of Special Director General to J Chakravarty, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre who is currently working as Additional DG in SSB.

