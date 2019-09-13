Bhopal: SDERF personnel carry out rescue operation at Khatlapura Ghat

State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) personnel on Friday carried out rescue operation at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal where the boat was capsized today morning. 11 bodies have been recovered till now. The rescued people have been admitted to Hamida Hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

"We are deployed here to take rounds on our boats during Ganesh immersion. As soon as the incident occurred, we rushed to the spot via our boat. We gave life jackets to the people who were drowning and six people were rescued from that spot. A lot of people were riding on that boat. Their boat capsized before they were about to immerse Lord Ganesha idol," said a police inspector. An ex-gratia of Rs four lakh has been announced by the district collector for the families of those who drowned and died during the Ganesh immersion in Bhopal today morning.

At least 11 bodies have been recovered and six people have been rescued till now, at Khatlapura Ghat. (ANI)

