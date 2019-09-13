Karnataka: People throng RTO office following amended Motor Vehicles Act

Scores of people could be seen queuing up at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) here on Friday, following the recent imposition of the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act. While a few in the crowd were driving license applicants, the others rushed to get their lapsed vehicular papers renewed to avoid harsh penalties.

Speaking to ANI, RTO officer, Dhamodhar said, "There are long queues for renewal of the driving license and vehicle registration. People are getting their paperwork done in order to avoid hefty fines as per the newly amended act." "From September 1, almost 30 per cent more fines have been collected against the same period last year", he added.

In comparison to earlier times, driving license applications have seen an increase after hefty fines were imposed following the violation of traffic rules under the newly amended Act. A local named Shivaling exclaimed that he came to get the paperwork done so that he does not get any challan issued as the amount of the penalty is more than his monthly salary.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 1. The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. There have been several instances where people have coughed up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country. (ANI)

Also Read: Meghalaya CM urges people to walk to office, school & college

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)