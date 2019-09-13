Jammu deputy commissioner calls for joint efforts to curb drug abuse

The deputy commissioner of Jammu has called for joint efforts by the civil and police administrations to fight against the menace of drug abuse. Sushma Chauhan was addressing a meeting convened to discuss measures and strategies to tackle drug menace in the society. It was attended by SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, SDMs and other concerned officers.

It was decided to conduct interactive sessions with nodal teachers appointed in government run schools of the district for drug de-addiction programme targeting the students of classes 9th to 12th, an official spokesperson said. Chauhan emphasised on establishing regular communication with the nodal teachers besides standardising the formula of getting feedback from the targeted age group, he added.

The deputy commissioner further stressed on effective counselling of youth and result-oriented action against drug peddlers and other people associated with it besides creating regular awareness programmes for highlighting the health hazards of substance abuse. She also called for screening of students and regular visits of officials of civil and police administration to the targeted schools for outcome based solutions.

Noting that drug abuse was an emerging threat, she asked the concerned officials to take effective measures to check substance abuse among the youth and detect it at an early stage which is crucial for retrieval of the addict. The participants gave their suggestions for the successful conduct of the drug de-addiction programme including planning regular activities, installing complaint and reporting boxes in targeted schools, creating informative content, identifying the source of the drugs among others.

