Def Ministry clears acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 2,000 crore

The Defence Ministry on Friday granted approval for procurement of weapons and military 'platforms' worth around Rs 2,000 crore for the armed forces, officials said. The arms procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council, the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

"The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded approval for capital procurement for the services amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crore," a defence ministry spokesperson said. He said the DAC also gave approval for indigenous development and production of ammunition for T72 and T90 tanks to enhance the Army's fire power.

"Maintaining focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, the DAC accorded approval for indigenous development and production of the main gun 125mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding-Sabot (APFSDS) ammunition for T-72/T-90 tanks by the Indian Industry," the official said. He said the DAC also approved procurement of DRDO-developed and industry manufactured mechanical mine layer to improve automated mine laying capability of the Indian Army.

PTI MPB MPB RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)