Tripura CM to donate salary for installing dustbins in rural areas

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will donate his six months' salary to install dustbins in 1,100 panchayats and village committees of the state as part of the BJP's 'Seva Saptah' campaign which will be observed to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. "I have decided to donate my six months' salary as part of the celebrations of Seva Saptah. Dustbins will be installed in markets of every panchayats and village committees. We are committed to making Tripura garbage-free," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a seminar on responsibility, power, and function of three-tier panchayat. Deb said the dustbins will be kept at every nook and corner of the markets so that a habit could be developed among the people about cleanliness.

Later in a tweet, the Chief Minister said that every department of state will perform various social activities such as organising blood donation camps, tree plantation programmes, Swachh Bharat cleanliness drives, awareness programmes on shunning single-use plastic, water conservation and Fit India Movement. The BJP will observe 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to mark the birthday of the Prime Minister. During the week-long drive, the party's leaders and workers will carry out various welfare activities especially among the poor. (ANI)

