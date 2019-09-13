Assam to build raised platforms, houses as flood shelters

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday directed the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to construct raised platforms and highrise buildings in flood-affected areas of the state to enable people to take shelter there during a deluge. Reviewing the functioning of the department, the chief minister instructed the officials to ensure that the buildings can be of use for public utility during the dry season.

The raised platforms and highrise buildings will come up in Majuli, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Barpeta, Gohpur and Barak valley on a pilot basis, officials said. Assessment of damage caused by floods and relief and rehabilitation measures were also discussed in the meeting.

Sonowal directed the department to ensure the release of Rs 3,800 to each flood-affected family through the newly started scheme in the current year. Officials of the Water Resource Department informed the chief minister that damaged embankments would be repaired by December 31, they said.

Sonowal said steps should be taken for distribution of land pattas as targetted by the state government to provide pattas to one lakh landless families of the state within this year. The revenue department officials said 32,842 land pattas have been prepared for distribution among the landless indigenous families in the state..

