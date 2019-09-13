Villagers form human chain to save man who was washed away

In a bid to save a man who was swept away in a flooded stream, people formed a human chain in a village in Indore district. Unfortunately, the young man could not be traced even 24 hours after the incident.

But a video of the villagers' effort to save him went viral on social media. Manish Dawar, in-charge of Gautampura Police Station, said Bhura Khan (24) and Ashiq Khan (20), who were in the milk trade, were swept away while crossing a flooded stream at Chandkhedi, about 60 km from here, on Thursday evening.

They were carrying a milk vessel in their hands. Some villagers who rushed to their help could catch hold of Ashiq and pull him out, but Bhura Khan disappeared.

Other villagers, who were alerted, formed a human chain downstream to catch him. But he could not be traced, the police official said.

Search was carried out along the banks of the stream but in vain, he added. Madhya Pradesh has been receiving heavy rains for the last few days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)