UP: 26 new buses to increase rural connectivity in Lucknow

In a bid to enhance rural connectivity, 26 new Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses are set to be added to the Lucknow region.

The first tender for contractual buses for rural connectivity has been finalised, said Raj Shekhar, MD, UPSRTC.

Shekhar further said that two buses will ply in the next one week, while 24 new buses will join the fleet in the next two months. (ANI)

