Prime Minister, Vice President greet country on Hindi Diwas

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', outlining that efforts should be made to make the language more simple and accessible. "On Hindi Diwas, I urge that efforts should be made to make the official language Hindi simpler. Every language is enriched by the experiences of human and its society. Language gives voice to our aspirations," the Vice President said in a series of tweets.

The Vice President said the interaction between Hindi and other languages should be encouraged. "This will enrich the Hindi language with words and idioms from other Indian languages and further promote Hindi," he added.

Asserting that every language is praiseworthy and that literature of every Indian language is our cultural heritage, the Vice President said, "Our languages are the source of our cultural, emotional and national unity." Greeting the country on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Many congratulations to you all on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. The simplicity and decency of a language give meaning to the expression. Hindi has beautifully incorporated these aspects."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too appealed to countrymen to increase the use of their mother tongue along with Hindi. "On Hindi Diwas, I appeal to the countrymen to increase the use of their mother tongue and also use Hindi language and contribute to realising the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of one language of the country," he said. (ANI)

