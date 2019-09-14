Man wanted in a number of criminal cases arrested after

A man wanted in a number of criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in Odisha's Ganjam district early on Saturday, an officer said. Sushant Behera (27) of Rajib Nagar area was travelling in a motorcycle near here when the encounter took place, said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Chhatrapur, Utkal Keshari Das On seeing the police vehicle, Behera tried to escape by firing at the police. In retaliation, police personnel fired back at him and Behera received an injury in his left knee in the exchange of fire that ensued, he said.

Behera was first taken to sub-divisional hospital at Chhatrapur and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and his condition was stated to be stable. Two police constables were also injured in the exchange of fire, the SDPO said.

A mauser, two live cartridges, two mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from the accused. Police said Behera was involved in at least seven cases in different police stations in Berhampur and Ganjam police districts and police was looking for him in a case of attempt to murder near Ganjam recently..

