International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi : Hindu Sena blackens Babur Road signboard, demands name change

Babur Road signboard in Bengali Market area here in the national capital was blackened by Hindu Sena workers on Saturday demanding that the name of the road should be changed.

ANI
Updated: 14-09-2019 14:12 IST
Delhi : Hindu Sena blackens Babur Road signboard, demands name change

Babur road signboard in Bengali Market blackened by Hindu Sena . Image Credit: ANI

Babur Road signboard in Bengali Market area here in the national capital was blackened by Hindu Sena workers on Saturday demanding that the name of the road should be changed. The outfit wants the road to be named after some great Indian personality and not a "foreigner" like Babur who attacked India.

According to Hindu Sena, the founder and first emperor of the Mughal dynasty was "atrocious" and the country does not belong to a person like him. Employees of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were seen cleaning the signboard.

Earlier in 2015, BJP government renamed Aurangzeb Road after former President APJ Abdul Kalam. (ANI)

Also Read: Hindu Sena blackens Delhi's Babar Road signage

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019