Delhi : Hindu Sena blackens Babur Road signboard, demands name change

Babur Road signboard in Bengali Market area here in the national capital was blackened by Hindu Sena workers on Saturday demanding that the name of the road should be changed. The outfit wants the road to be named after some great Indian personality and not a "foreigner" like Babur who attacked India.

According to Hindu Sena, the founder and first emperor of the Mughal dynasty was "atrocious" and the country does not belong to a person like him. Employees of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were seen cleaning the signboard.

Earlier in 2015, BJP government renamed Aurangzeb Road after former President APJ Abdul Kalam. (ANI)

