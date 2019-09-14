Inflation under control, clear sign of revival of industrial production: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production. Addressing a press conference here, Sitharaman said inflation in the range of 2.5 to 4 per cent is considered safe and it has been held under four per cent.

Referring to industrial production, she said there was clear sign of revival in the first quarter of 2019-20. "Revival of fixed investment is also showing a positive picture," she added.

The minister said there was also a clear sign of revival of Foreign Direct Investment. She said that reserves have gone up in August-end and one of the best-level of reserves was being maintained. (ANI)

