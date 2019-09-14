Paramilitary personnel take course on diving held by Navy

Eleven paramilitary trainees - eight from the Border Security Force (BSF) and three from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) - have successfully completed a course on diving conducted by the Indian Navy. The five-week course was held for jawans of the paramilitary forces to equip them in undertaking underwater search and rescue missions, a defence press release said on Saturday.

This is the first time such a formal course on diving was being conducted by the Navy for the paramilitary, it said. Constable of the 8th Battalion (NDRF) P K Mandal was adjudged the best diver during a ceremony at "Jalveer Smriti" (memorial for the naval diver) of the Diving School at the naval base here, the release said.

Captain Parveen Kumar Sinha, officer-in-charge, Diving School, commended all the trainees on successful completion of the course. The course comprised surface and underwater work-up drills, confidence-building drills, emergency and evacuation drills, it said.

They were additionally trained for carrying out underwater searches in zero visibility and strong tidal conditions, it said. The diving training would assist all the trainees to enhance their professional skill and competence to carry out their duties better in their respective service, the release said..

