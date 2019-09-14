Bhopal boat tragedy hero who saved 8 lives gets Rs 50k reward

A man who saved eight people from drowning in Friday's boat tragedy, in which 11 people were killed, has been rewarded with a cheque of Rs 50,000 by the Bhopal district administration. An official said they planned to recommend 28-year-old Nitin Batham for a gallantry award.

Eleven people died after two boats carrying a huge Ganesh idol toppled in Lower Lake here in the early hours of Friday. During the felicitation function held on Saturday, officials said Batham, who was standing on the bank of the lake before hopping on to a boat to reach the site of the mishap, had managed to save eight persons.

Earlier, officials had said the two boats had 17 people, six of whom were saved. "I was watching the immersion of idols. Suddenly I saw the two boats losing their balance. I immediately jumped on to a boat and sailed to the accident spot to save people," he told PTI.

"I wish I could have saved all of them. I have been a swimmer in my teens and also know sailing. Nowadays I sell fish in Chola area here," Batham, who lives about five kilometres from Lower Lake, said. District Collector Tarun Pithode handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Batham, with a public relations department official stating that they would recommend the latter's name for a gallantry award..

