Police fine 1016 vehicles, seize 583 three-wheelers for traffic violations in Ghaziabad

PTI Ghaziabad
Updated: 14-09-2019 22:58 IST
In a two-hour-long special drive named 'operation chakravyuh', 1016 vehicles were fined and 583 three-wheelers, including autos and tempos, were seized for plying on roads without valid registration papers, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said. Image Credit: ANI

Over 1000 vehicles were challaned and 583 three-wheelers were seized for violating traffic rules in the district, police said on Saturday.

In a two-hour-long special drive named 'operation chakravyuh', 1016 vehicles were fined and 583 three-wheelers, including autos and tempos, were seized for plying on roads without valid registration papers, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

The drive was launched in all the 17 police station areas of the district and will continue in coming days, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
