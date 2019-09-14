Three injured as car hits street light pole in Mayur Vihar

Three people were injured after the car they were traveling in hit a street light pole in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Saturday. The injured were identified as Prateek Sachan (27), Atul Virdhi (28) and Prateek (28), all employees of a private organization in Gurgaon. They were found to be drunk, they said.

According to a senior officer, the police received information about the accident on the Mayur Vihar flyover at around 12.41 am on Friday. After reaching the spot at the flyover near Crown Plaza Hotel, carriageway going towards Noida, a Baleno car was found to have collided with a street light pole on the divider, he said.

Virdhi was driving the car. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the pole, he added. The injured were taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

They were coming from Gurgaon and going towards Noida after dropping a friend near Akshardham. All three of them were found to be drunk, the senior police officer said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)