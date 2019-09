The 39-year-old man, who was trapped in the Indrayani river near Khalumbre here on Saturday, was successfully rescued.

A team of National Disasters Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and rescued him with the help of a boat and rope rescue techniques. (ANI)

