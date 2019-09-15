Haryana: Overall crime rate has gone down by 2.5 pc in August, says DGP Manoj Yadava

The overall crime rate has gone down by 2.5 per cent in the month of August 2019 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava here on Sunday. The cases of crime against person and crimes against property have also reduced by 1.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively, an official statement quoted Yadava as saying.

Yadava said that a total of 12,220 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping, etc., were registered at different police stations in August this year as against the 12,535 cases reported during the same period in 2018. He said that the number of crimes against person has dropped down to 3000, which is 1.2 per cent less than last year's figure of 3037.

Similarly, police have recorded a total of 3,238 cases of crimes against property in August 2019, which saw an impressive decline of 4.2 per cent as compared to the 3381 incidents of the corresponding period of the previous year. Giving details about the crimes against person, Yadava said that the number of murder incidents has gone down to 97 from 105 whereas the number of attempt to murder decreased to 87 from 96.

The number of kidnapping or abduction incidents also saw a decline from 388 to 386 whereas other crimes such as wrongful confinement have also witnessed a drop from 171 to 131, riots from 241 to 220 and voluntarily causing hurt or assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty from 121 to 77. The officer informed that there has been a check on crimes against property such as dacoity, snatching, burglary and theft in the month of August 2019 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The dacoity cases have decreased from 17 to 15, snatching from 218 to 201, burglary from 768 to 712 and theft incidents have shown a decline from 2261 to 2189. "Our police teams are regularly making a crackdown on gangsters and other criminals to prevent crime and taking effective initiatives to ensure safety and security of people in the state," added Yadava. (ANI)

