Compartment of joy ride train overturns in Ludhiana, four injured

PTI Ludhiana
Updated: 15-09-2019 20:24 IST
Four members of a family were injured, one of them seriously, when a compartment of a joy ride train at Chappar fair, 40 km from here, overturned on Sunday evening, police said. The injured were identified as Manvinder Kaur, Harminder Singh, Honeypreet Singh and Himanpreet Singh of Amarpura area here, they said.

Harminder Singh suffered serious injures, a doctor treating him said. Others were stable.

COUNTRY : India
