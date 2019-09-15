International Development News
MP tourism boat gets entangled in fish net in Bhopal lake

PTI Bhopal
Updated: 15-09-2019 21:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several people were stranded for about half an hour in Bhopal's Upper Lake on Sunday after their boat got entangled in a fishnet, police said. Upper Lake is about a kilometer away from Lower Lake, the site of a boat tragedy on Friday during Ganpati immersions in which 11 people died.

According to Inspector Bharat Pratap Singh of Shamla police station, the group that got stuck included 20-22 people who were scheduled to board a flight sometime later. "The net was removed in half an hour and the people were safely brought back. All the people in the boat were wearing life jackets," he said.

The boat was being operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
