AP boat tragedy: Telangana CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Expressing shock over the boat tragedy Andhra Pradesh in which several people from Telangana were among the victims, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the bereaved families from the state. At least eight people drowned and around 25 were missing after the boat carrying them to a tourist spot capsized in the swollen River Godavari in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Though the number of deceased from the state was yet to be confirmed, at least 14 people from Warangal district and Hyderabad are missing in the incident, officials said. Meanwhile, a survivor, who is a resident of Uppal area in Hyderabad, told TV channels that there were 80 people, including his three family members, in the boat.

I have survived but there is no information about my wife, brother-in-law, his wife and son, he said. Rao asked Transport Minister P Ajay to coordinate in the relief measures.

He asked another minister E Dayakar Rao and MLA A. Ramesh to rush to the spot and help the injured and families of the victims, an official release said. Since there were people from Telangana among those dead, the CM has instructed officials concerned to take necessary action, the release said.

Warangal Urban District Collector Patil Prashant Jeevan told PTI over phone that 15 persons from Warangal district were in the boat and five persons had survived while 10 are missing and that is a concern for us. With no clarity on the missing persons, their relatives were anxiously waiting for information in Warangal.

A police official said four people from Hayathnagar area here also survived. Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao expressed shock over the tragedy and he was in touch with Anhra Pradesh government.

I have spoken to AP Minister Kannababu Garu who has been extending all support from Govt of AP... Praying for the victims & the bereaved families, he tweeted.

