300 cartons of foreign liquor worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Bihar

Excise officials on Monday seized 300 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 30 lakh from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and nabbed two persons in this connection. The apprehension was made at Chandni Chowk area in Muzaffarpur town, an Excise official said.

Acting on a tip-off, excise officials searched a truck at Chandni Chowk area under Brahmpura police station limits and seized 300 cartons of foreign liquor worth Rs 30 lakh, Excise Superintendent Deenbandhu told reporters here. Truck driver Feroz Khan hails from Uttar Pradesh whereas the vehicle's cleaner, Krishna, is from Haryana, he said.

The seized truck, that had passed through Mohania Integrated Check Post at Kaimur district and travelled across Ara, Chapra, Muzaffarpur districts, was supposed to deliver the consignment at Darbhanga district, he said. Sale, consumption, manufacture, transportation and storage of liquor is completely banned in Bihar since April, 2016..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)