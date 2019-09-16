Efforts on to nab four accused in gangrape of former

Efforts are on to nab the four persons, who allegedly raped a former inmate of the Muzaffarpur shelter home, in Bihar's West Champaran district, police said on Monday. The medical examination of the victim has already been done and the police is expecting the report by Monday evening or on Tuesday, Bettiah town police station SHO Shashi Bhushan Thakur told PTI.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is in the town and collecting samples for the purpose of investigation, he added. "Out of the four accused persons in the case, no one has been arrested so far. But, police are conducting raids to nab them," the SHO said.

A case has been lodged with women's police station by the victim, the SHO said. The victim, who had been an inmate of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home, was allegedly raped by four men in a moving vehicle in Bettiah town of West Champaran district on Friday evening.

The shelter home had hit the headlines last year after a social audit report highlighted that over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the government-aided shelter home, run by an NGO. The girl, in her police complaint lodged with the women's town police station on Saturday, alleged that four men forcibly took her inside their vehicle while she was passing through the area where she lives on Friday evening, and raped her in a moving vehicle, police had said.

The men then dumped the girl in her locality after the sordid act. All the four men had covered their faces with masks, but she could remove the masks and identify them, the complaint said.

While all the four persons belonged to the same family, two of them are brothers, she said. Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the Muzaffarpur shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, the chief of a state- funded NGO. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by TISS to the state's social welfare department.

An FIR was lodged against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31, 2018. The state government had on July 26, 2018 handed over the case to the CBI..

