Resolution urges Centre not to permit uranium mining in

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution, urging the Centre not to allow uranium mining operations in the Nallamala forest region of the state. "This House unanimously resolves to request the Government of India not to permit or allow uranium mining operations in Nallamala forest area of Telangana state," the resolution adopted by the House said.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who moved the resolution, said the Nallamala forests is home to the 'Chenchu' people and also rich biodiversity, including animals like tigers and Nilgai and rare varieties of plants. The exploration carried out for uranium might hurt the ecological balance in Nallamala forest region, he said.

He expressed concern that human life would be adversely affected due the pollution of agricultural land, air and drinking water. Developed nations have also had bitter experiences in uranium exploration, he said.

"Against this backdrop, all people are severely opposed to uranium exploration in Nallamala in Telangana.The Telangana assembly also shares the fear and anxiety of the people," he said, urging the Centre to withdraw the idea. Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy announced the adoption of the government resolution.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday asserted that the government was against uranium mining in Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) and that an appropriate resolution would be passed in the assembly and Council, expressing the opinions of both houses. The proposed exploration may contaminate river Krishna on which Hyderabad depends for drinking water he said and clirified that the state government had never accorded permission for uranium mining post June 2014.

Rao said that even if the Centre insisted on going ahead with the exploration, the state would fight it unitedly. The Congress has said it would intensify its opposition to the project and launch a movement in association with other like-minded parties and outfits.

Congress and other parties have been protesting against the proposed Uranium exploration. In May this year,the AMD (Atomic Minerals Directorate) was given in-principle approval by the Forest Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change to conduct the survey for the radioactive mineral in Amrabad, one of the largest tiger reserves in the country.

The AMD sought to drill 4,000 boreholes in the Tiger Reserve as part of survey for uranium deposits..

