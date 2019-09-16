Chandrababu Naidu condoles former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao's death

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the death of party member and former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao. "I feel very sad about Kodela's death. He worked for improving medical facilities when he was Minister for Health. He worked hard for the completion of projects when he was Irrigation Minister," Naidu said.

"Kodela worked for the development of backward Palnadu region. He was a great doctor, his services as six-time MLA and a minister were very valuable. TDP lost a senior leader. I personally lost a good friend," he added. Earlier in the day, Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of Assembly property, reportedly committed suicide.

According to police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence here. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)