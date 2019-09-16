Bribery case: CBI inspector surrenders before ACB

A suspended CBI inspector who was evading arrest in a bribery case surrendered on Monday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said. Prakash Chand was absconding since March this year after a middleman was arrested by the ACB allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 75 lakh on behalf of him in a case related to a cooperative housing society, he said.

The ACB was in continuous search of the inspector, who was posted at the CBI office in Jaipur on deputation from New Delhi. On March 8, middleman Shantilal Anchalia was allegedly arrested accepting Rs 30 lakh in cash and Rs 45 lakh in 11 bank cheques.

The complainant had approached the ACB office with a written complaint on February 14, alleging that the accused inspector was mounting pressure through the middleman for a bribe to settle the case, the probe of which was handed over to the CBI by the Rajasthan High Court. The complainant alleged that the accused had already taken Rs 90 lakh from him and were demanding more money to settle the case in his favour.

The accused inspector was summoned through higher officials of the CBI to cooperate in the investigation but he did not appear before the ACB.

