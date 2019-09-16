17-yr-old girl student found hanging from ceiling in hostel room: Police

A 17-year-old girl student of class 11 was found dead on Monday in her school's hostel room in Bhogaon area of the district. Police said the body was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room.

The police was informed after the body was discovered by other hostellers, said Police Superintendent Ajay Shankar Rai. The body of the girl has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

The family members of the girl have blamed Navodaya Vidyalaya administration for the death alleging that she was badly beaten and murdered. No FIR has been lodged in the case so far as the victim's father Subhash Pandey was out of station.

The SP said the FIR will be lodged after receiving a complaint from the girl's family members. A probe is on in the matter, he added.

