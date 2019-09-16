Crimes related to Darknet among issues to be discussed at

Issues like crimes related to darknet and the need for building a cyber-eco-system in the country will be discussed at the three-day Cyber Security conference here from September 25, a top police officer said on Monday. The annual event "Cocon" from September 25 to 28 would provide a platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand and spread awareness about the latest trends in information, cyber and hi-tech crimes, Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham said.

He said the cyber crime rate was on the rise in Kerala and the Cyberdome of the state police was seeking assistance from global agencies like Interpol to infiltrate the darknet to identify criminals and curb their criminal activities like illegal business of drugs and antiques. Eight personnel from Kerala were sent to Israel for getting trained in analysing the darknet, he told a press conference here.

Abraham said some people were arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of Kerala police for allegedly downloading and uploading child pornography in the form of videos and images. He said those who accessed child pornography sites were being assessed by the cyber security wing, using the tools developed by Interpol.

"Our personnel are able to detect the persons uploading and downloading the pictures. Such incidents are on the rise in Kerala", Abraham said. He said that a large number of people from Kerala still fall prey to cyber crimes like online lottery frauds despite active awareness campaigns being held through various forms.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare, the organising secretary of the conference, said "Cocon" is not a police conference, but a cyber security event to be attended by police personnel from all states and various agencies. The conference is being organised by the international public-private partnership, led by the Information Security Research Association (ISRA), the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB), in association with Kerala police and Kerala IT Mission..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)