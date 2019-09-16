Mumbai: 2 held for late-night break-ins

Two persons were arrested in Vakola area here for alleged involvement in late-night thefts in residential societies and institutions, police said on Monday. Rajesh Jitisingh Pakhad (23) and Jitisingh Jaihind Singh Lakhanpal (19) were held in the early hours of Monday after police scoured the CCTV footage of a housing society, the site of one such theft, an official said.

"They had broken into Bombay College of Pharmacy in Kalina area, Bluemoon and Santosh societies and looted 14 mobile phones and over Rs 50,000 cash. They are residents of Yogiraj Ashram area in Kalina," he said. The duo, part of a gang of four, have been charged under sections 457 (house-breaking by night), 380 (robbery) of the IPC, he added..

