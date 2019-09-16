Rajasthan Guv asks tribal development minister to utilise maximum funds

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the Tribal Area Development Department to utilise 75 per cent of funds allotted for the current fiscal year by the end of December to ensure growth of these areas. The governor gave the directions to the secretary of the department, Akhil Arora, who met him at the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

The officer briefed Mishra about the activities of the department, according to a release. Mishra said that arrangements for healthcare and education for tribal people should be proper and efforts should also be made for cleanliness.

In another meeting with technical education minister Subhash Garg, the governor laid stress on popularising Sanskrit language. Mishra said that Sanskrit university in Jaipur should be made the best varsity in the country.PTI SDA DPB DPB

